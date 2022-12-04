Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 261.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 108,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 243,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 83,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

