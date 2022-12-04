Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.55.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

