Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,129,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

