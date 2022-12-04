Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in November

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 238.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 155.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 46.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. 82,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $657.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.