CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 91,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,780. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.22.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
