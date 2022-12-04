CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSPGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 91,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,780. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.22.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

