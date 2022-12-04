CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 91,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,780. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.22.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

