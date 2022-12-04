Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
CODX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
CODX stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
