Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.39 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

