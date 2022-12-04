CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 14,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. CohBar has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $15.60.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CohBar will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

