Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 649,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 135,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,103. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $52.34 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

