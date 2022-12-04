Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Up 13.1% in November

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 649,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. 135,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,103. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.