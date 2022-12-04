Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 13.9% in November

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 190,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,957. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.55.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.