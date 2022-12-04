Coin98 Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

