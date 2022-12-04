CoinLoan (CLT) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $53.06 million and $166,089.75 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $10.61 or 0.00062031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.21 or 0.05976200 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00505064 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.23 or 0.30454215 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.