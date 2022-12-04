Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CMRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 37,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54. Comera Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.44.
In other news, major shareholder Charles Cherington bought 15,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $25,341.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 634,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,053,983.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Gerard Campbell bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $356,979 in the last 90 days.
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.
