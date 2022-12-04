Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 37,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54. Comera Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Charles Cherington bought 15,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $25,341.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 634,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,983.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Charles Cherington bought 15,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $25,341.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 634,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,983.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Gerard Campbell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $356,979 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

About Comera Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 216,469 shares in the last quarter. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.