Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 407,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,315. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $244.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

