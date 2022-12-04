Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $1,983.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.72) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

