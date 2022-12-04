CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Down 15.0% in November

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.2 %

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

In related news, major shareholder Dixon Doll sold 30,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $170,263.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,787,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,905,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,884.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,279,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,483,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dixon Doll sold 30,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $170,263.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,787,436 shares in the company, valued at $26,905,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 141,751 shares of company stock worth $732,456 and have sold 541,715 shares worth $2,741,505. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 566,355 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

