Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $273.16 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $37.59 or 0.00219727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $273.16 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00125662 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00050747 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059426 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.50221672 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $12,281,904.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

