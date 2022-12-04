Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $37.99 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $37.99 or 0.00219914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $276.07 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00125456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059138 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.50221672 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $12,281,904.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

