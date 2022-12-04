Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 263,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.66. 49,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $110,141 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

