COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

COMSovereign stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

