Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 252,572 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 673,041 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,137,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,720,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

