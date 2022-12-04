Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
