Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Concordium has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $56.92 million and $671,316.67 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

