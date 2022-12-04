Conflux Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Conflux has a total market cap of $59.84 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,036.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00451399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00114200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00861024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.00654845 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00245333 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0289227 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,269,134.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

