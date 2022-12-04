Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 387,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of CCSI stock traded down 0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 57.60. 72,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 53.87 and a 200 day moving average of 50.99. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 37.75 and a 52-week high of 65.68. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $56,532,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,562,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

