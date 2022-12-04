Constellation Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $109.23 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $109.23 million and approximately $172,590.56 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00507336 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.50 or 0.30591200 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.