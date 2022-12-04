Constellation Trading Down 8.7% This Week (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $110.17 million and $226,709.59 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.03 or 0.06118074 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00502132 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,137.05 or 0.30277394 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
