CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,590 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 594.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 183.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,829 shares of company stock worth $56,503,554. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,178. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

