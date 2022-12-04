CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,309 shares during the period. Comstock Resources accounts for approximately 1.4% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $16.54. 3,580,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

