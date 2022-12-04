CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

MTDR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $65.84. 920,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,395. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

