CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Mosaic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $466,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. 3,391,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

