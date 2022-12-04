CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 6,182 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,956. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

