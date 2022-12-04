COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.2022 per share. This represents a yield of 28.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

