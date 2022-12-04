Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cosmos Price Performance

Shares of Cosmos stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 215,348,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,577,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 801,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,135,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,965.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos

Cosmos Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) by 444.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.