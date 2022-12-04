Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Cosmos stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 215,348,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,577,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cosmos has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 801,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,135,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,965.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.
