Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $494.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

