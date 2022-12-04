Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Bank of America

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $566.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $494.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.86 and a 200-day moving average of $499.23. The company has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6,301.8% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

