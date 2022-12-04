Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 15,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,363. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

