Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) Insider Buys £2,000 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDEGet Rating) insider Tobias James Turness Hawkins bought 100,000 shares of Crimson Tide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,392.63).

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

Crimson Tide stock opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Friday. Crimson Tide plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of £15.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.25.

About Crimson Tide

(Get Rating)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.