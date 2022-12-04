CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

