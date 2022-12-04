CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $175.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Stephens reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

CRWD stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.37. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

