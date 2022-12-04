CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.97.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
