CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.37. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.