CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.97.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

