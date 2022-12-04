Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.21. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Crown Point Energy Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

