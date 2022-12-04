CSFB Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$49.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northland Power to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.35.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.53. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

