CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CubeSmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CubeSmart

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.