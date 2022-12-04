CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
CubeSmart Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.
Institutional Trading of CubeSmart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CubeSmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
