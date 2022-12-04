Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CULL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $83.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.