CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period.
CureVac Stock Performance
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
