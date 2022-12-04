CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get CureVac alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in CureVac by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

CureVac Stock Performance

About CureVac

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 353,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,833. CureVac has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

