CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 606,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 140,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,417. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $214.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.83 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

