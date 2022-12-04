Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,829,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,563,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after acquiring an additional 300,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 202,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 701,654 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.